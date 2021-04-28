Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $113.40.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

