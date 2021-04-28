Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €33.70 ($39.65) and last traded at €33.75 ($39.71). 22,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.90 ($39.88).

DBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.43 million and a P/E ratio of 57.20.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.