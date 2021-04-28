Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 435.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DTCWY opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

