DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in April

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DEUZF remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

