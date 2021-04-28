Devery Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,653.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $474,515.80 and approximately $7,653.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

