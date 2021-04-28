Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of DVN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

