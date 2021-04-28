DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

