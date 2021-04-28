DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

