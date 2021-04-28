DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 13,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 187,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

About DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

