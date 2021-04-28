DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report sales of $32.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the highest is $32.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DHX stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

