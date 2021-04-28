DIA (DIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.01 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. DIA has a market capitalization of $156.01 million and $37.82 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

