DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Update

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DGNOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative net margin of 902.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

