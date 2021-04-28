Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 4.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $82.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $82.75. 11,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,949,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

