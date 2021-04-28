Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $38.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.33 million and the highest is $38.77 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $171.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $173.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $204.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.41.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

