DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

NYSE:DKS opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $1,774,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,085,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

