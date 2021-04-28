Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.83. 15,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 766,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

