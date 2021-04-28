DIGG (DIGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $183,748.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and approximately $183,748.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $53,140.63 or 0.97074082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

