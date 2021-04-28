Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

