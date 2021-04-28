DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DIGP traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 113,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. DigiPath has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. DigiPath had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.19%.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

