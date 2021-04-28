Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million.

Shares of NYSE:DMS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,634. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

