Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $823.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.35.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.