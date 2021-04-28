Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

