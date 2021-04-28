Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post sales of $83.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $39.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $302.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.70 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

