DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0746 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $57.65 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.17 or 0.00529101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.99 or 0.02613099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

