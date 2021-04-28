DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $114,280.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and $114,280.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.56 or 0.00764768 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,039,199,542 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,296,953 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

