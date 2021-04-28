DigitalNote (XDN) Price Up 10.5% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $259,151.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.49 or 0.00795499 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,039,112,842 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,219,653 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

