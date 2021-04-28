Digitex City (DGTX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.