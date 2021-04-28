Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0141

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Digitex has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $13.13 million and $1.49 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

