Dimecoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $858.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00325533 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

