Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 127,458 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Dropbox worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,508 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

