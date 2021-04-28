Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of 3D Systems worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.