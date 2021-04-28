Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 29,875 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Core Laboratories worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

