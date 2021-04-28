Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,514 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.12% of RCI Hospitality worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $615.60 million, a P/E ratio of -100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

