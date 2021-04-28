Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 547.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,628,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

