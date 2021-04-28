Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $795.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

