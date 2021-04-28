Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Alkermes worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

