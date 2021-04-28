Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of First Internet Bancorp worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

