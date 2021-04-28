Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.80 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of CAE worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

CAE opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

