Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.82% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.