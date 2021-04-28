Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.83 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Management worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

