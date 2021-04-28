Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.25 Million Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

