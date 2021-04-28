Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of FirstService worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

