Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.