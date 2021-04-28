Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

