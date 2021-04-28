Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

