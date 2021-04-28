Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.