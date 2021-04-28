Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Enel Chile worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 403,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

