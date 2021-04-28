Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

