Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Team worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,507,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Team by 1,073.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 420,582 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Team by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Team stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

