Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,742 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.12% of The First of Long Island worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

